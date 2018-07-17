Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Back from paternity list
Edwards was activated off the paternity list Monday.
The All-Star break means that Edwards ended up missing just a pair of games. He'll return to a high-leverage role in the Cubs' bullpen following the break. Rob Zastryzny was optioned in a corresponding move.
