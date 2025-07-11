Flexen is slated to start Friday's game against the Yankees in New York.

He'll pick up his first start of the season Friday, filling the rotation spot that had previously been occupied by Jameson Taillon, who landed on the injured list last week due to a calf strain. Flexen tossed 3.2 innings and 64 pitches in bulk relief the last time Taillon's turn came up Saturday versus St. Louis, but he should be capable of giving the Cubs more length Friday while moving into a starting role. The veteran right-hander hasn't made many bats miss (13.9 percent strikeout rate) while working out of the bullpen this season, but he's limited walks (6.6 BB%) and has netted an 0.83 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 32.2 innings. Regression could set in for Flexen sooner rather than later, however, as he's thus far maintained an unsustainable 95.2 percent strand rate and a .189 BABIP (career mark of .302).