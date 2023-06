Morel went 3-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

Morel continues to roll along, as he now has hits in five straight games and a robust 1.016 OPS for the season. The 23-year-old's absurd home run pace has predictably slowed down, however. He has two long balls in his last 15 games after going deep nine times in his first 12 contests of the year.