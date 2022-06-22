Morel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Pirates.
Morel will get his first day off since making his MLB debut May 17. He started his career red hot, but he has gone 3-for-21 with 10 strikeouts over his last five games. The rookie will be replaced in center field by Rafael Ortega, who will bat leadoff.
