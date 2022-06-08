Morel went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Orioles.

The Cubs are now 10 games under .500 after suffering their third consecutive loss Tuesday, but Morel continues to be a revelation in as the club veers toward a second straight non-contending season. Morel has turned in multi-hit efforts in three of his last four starts to bring his season average up to .298.