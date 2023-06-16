Bellinger is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.
Bellinger played Thursday versus the Pirates in his first day back from the injured list, but he'll begin this one on the bench against left-hander Cole Irvin. Trey Mancini will handle first base and Christopher Morel will be in center field.
