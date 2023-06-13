Bellinger (knee) is set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Iowa, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Bellinger spent the weekend doing workouts at the Cubs' spring training complex in Arizona and has now been cleared to return to live competition. Sidelined since mid-May because of a left knee contusion, the 27-year-old outfielder appears on track to be activated from the IL around the end of this week. He had posted an .830 OPS with seven homers and nine steals in 37 games for Chicago prior to the injury.