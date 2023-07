Bellinger went 2-for-5 with four RBI in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

Bellinger has been on fire this month, as he's leading MLB with 32 hits and a .457 batting average in July. He's added six home runs and 19 RBI over 18 games in the month, which has made him an elite fantasy contributor during the hot stretch. Bellinger remains a trade candidate, but a move probably wouldn't impact his playing time very much, as he'd likely take on a prominent role with a new club.