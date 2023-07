Bellinger went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's loss to Boston.

Bellinger provided most of the offense with his pair of home runs off Red Sox start Brayan Bello. Bellinger has caught fire over the last 14 games, going 24-for-53 (.453) with seven extra-base hits and a 4:6 BB:K. He boosted his season slash line to .302/.357/.518 with 11 home runs and 46 runs scored, establishing himself as a key trade deadline asset.