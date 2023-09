Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Bellinger doubled home a run in the third inning, then hit his 24th home run of the season in the seventh to help the Cubs to an 8-3 win. Chicago has the inside track on a playoff spot and Bellinger has been a big reason why. The 28-year-old is batting .321 for the year with a .920 OPS and he has a hit in every game this month, giving him a .379 average in September.