Bellinger (knee) said Sunday that he doesn't anticipate returning from the 10-day injured list during the Cubs' ongoing road trip, which concludes June 11 in San Francisco, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Though Bellinger believes his bruised left knee has responded well to the increased intensity of his running program in recent days, the outfielder described a return to the Cubs' active roster by the end of next weekend as "probably too aggressive." The 27-year-old was unsure if he would head out on a minor-league rehab assignment while the Cubs are on the road during the upcoming week, but he should at least continue to work out back in Chicago over the next several days. Mike Tauchman has been filling in as the Cubs' primary center fielder since Bellinger landed on the IL on May 19.