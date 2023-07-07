Bellinger went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.

Bellinger recorded his first four-hit game of the year, though he did have a five-hit effort back on April 17. He's been making consistent contact since returning from the injured list in mid-June, but this was his first home run in that span, giving him eight long balls for the season. Bellinger has been solid for the Cubs in his first season with the club, posting an .838 OPS across 55 games.