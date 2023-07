Bellinger went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 4-3 win over St. Louis.

Bellinger notched his 13th multi-hit effort over his past 21 appearances and hit his sixth home run during that stretch. The outfielder is in the midst of a resurgent season with the Cubs, but with Chicago falling in the standings, Bellinger could be on the move before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.