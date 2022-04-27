Hernandez, who has not yet made his stateside minor-league debut, is currently playing in extended spring training games at the Cubs' Arizona complex.

The top international signing in last year's class, Hernandez is just 18 and already clocks in at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, with his scouting reports landing him in the top 100 on nearly every prospect list. He looked good in the Dominican Summer League last year, too, putting together a .285/.398/.424 line with five homers, 21 steals and a 30:39 BB:K in 47 games. It seems like he's on track to play for the ACL Cubs once rookie ball gets going officially this summer.