The Marlins acquired Hernandez, Owen Caissie and Edgardo De Leon from the Cubs on Wednesday in exchange for Edward Cabrera, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hernandez spent the 2025 season at High-A South Bend, slashing .252/.329/.365 with seven home runs and 52 stolen bases. He hasn't reached his potential after being a top international signing in 2021, but Hernandez just turned 22 last month, so he has some time to show progress.