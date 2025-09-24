The Cubs reinstated Palencia (shoulder) from the injured list Wednesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Palencia has been sidelined since Sept. 8 due to a strained right shoulder, although he pitched in a rehab game Saturday, during which he gave up an unearned run and struck out two batters over two-thirds of an inning. The Cubs will now likely aim to get him a few more big-league appearances before he serves as the team's primary closer during the postseason. Jordan Wicks was optioned to the Arizona Complex League in a corresponding move.