Palencia tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout in Tuesday's 8-2, extra-innings loss to the Marlins.

Palencia hasn't retaken his job as Chicago's primary closer, but he has started to pitch better lately after a slow start in his return from the injured list earlier this month. Across his last seven appearances, the hard-throwing righty hasn't allowed an earned run while striking out six batters across 7.2 innings. Palencia hasn't been able to match his 2025 breakout campaign, when he posted a 2.91 ERA with 22 saves and 61 strikeouts across 52.2 regular-season innings, though his improved performance does give him a little momentum heading into 2027.