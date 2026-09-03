Palencia, who allowed a run on two hits across an inning of relief in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Brewers, has been scored on in four out of five appearances since returning from the injured list in late August.

Palencia missed nearly two months with a right elbow flexor strain, and he's yet to fully get into a groove since returning from the injured list. The flamethrowing righty's ERA has climbed up to 5.14 due to his recent struggles, and he's simply a middle-relief option in Chicago's bullpen until further notice. As a result, Palencia's fantasy value is trending downward.