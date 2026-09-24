Palencia worked around a walk to toss a scoreless inning of relief and earn a hold in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

After seven strong innings from starter Matthew Boyd, Palencia served as an effective eighth-inning bridge before Ryan Zeferjahn recorded the save. Palencia has now rattled off eight straight appearances without allowing an earned run, and while he's not quite back to regularly closing out games for the Cubs, he does seem to be earning more high leverage work. The righty is now carrying a 3.64 ERA overall and has built some momentum as Chicago heads into the postseason for the second straight year.