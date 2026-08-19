Palencia (elbow) will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday's game in Seattle, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs have deemed Palencia fit to rejoin the big club after he capped his five-appearance minor-league rehab assignment on a high note Sunday, when he gave up one hit and struck out three of the four batters he faced for Triple-A Iowa. Palencia had been serving as the Cubs' primary closer prior to landing on the shelf June 16 due to a right elbow flexor strain, but it's unclear if he'll immediately reclaim those duties upon his return. Jacob Webb has been lights out at the back of the Chicago bullpen, converting seven consecutive save chances while permitting no runs over his last 23 appearances.