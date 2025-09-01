Palencia surrendered one run on two hits without recording an out during Sunday's 6-5 loss to Colorado.

Palencia took the mound in the bottom of the ninth inning with the score tied and surrendered a single and a walk-off triple to the first two batters he faced, respectively. Palencia has had a rough August, having allowed six runs in 10.1 innings across 12 appearances. He has three losses and one blown save during that stretch. Palencia's ERA sits at 2.20 on the season.