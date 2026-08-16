Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Exits with side injury

Swanson was removed from Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to left side discomfort reports.

Swanson left the game without making an official plate appearance, as he was lifted during his first trip to the dish of the afternoon in the bottom of the third inning after he was in pain following a swing. The Cubs will likely send Swanson in for further testing and potentially an MRI before determining his availability for the start of their three-game series with the White Sox on Monday. If Swanson needs to miss time, Nico Hoerner would likely slide over from second base and take over as the Cubs' primary shortstop.