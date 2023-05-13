Smyly (4-1) allowed two runs on four hits across six innings to earn the win Friday against the Twins. He walked one and struck out four.

Smyly allowed two runs in the second inning before settling in to toss four straight scoreless frames and earn the victory. The lefty has been solid this year as he now has a 3.05 ERA to go with a sparkling 0.97 WHIP. Smyly doesn't always go that deep into games, as this was only his third time tossing six innings or more across eight starts, but he's otherwise been effective. The veteran is tentatively set to take the mound again Wednesday against the Astros.