The Cubs optioned Roberts to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Roberts' stay with the big club lasted just two days, and the right-hander didn't appear in relief in either of the Cubs' first two games of their series in Atlanta. He'll be pushed off the 28-man active roster with the Cubs bringing back Jameson Taillon (groin) from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's series finale.