Harvey (0-1) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk while retiring just two batters in relief to take the loss Friday against the Guardians.

Both of the hits Harvey allowed left the yard, as he served up a solo home run to Gabriel Arias and a two-run shot to Chase DeLauter in the seventh inning in an eventual 4-1 defeat for the Cubs. The righty reliever had tossed 2.1 scoreless frames across his first two appearances with his new team, but Friday was a step backward. Harvey should be able to rebound, and he's still positioned as a key setup arm in Chicago ahead of closer Daniel Palencia.