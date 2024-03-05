Taillon hasn't pitched in a Cactus League game yet this spring as he's working on repeating his mechanics to keep from striding and landing open, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He had a good second half with the Cubs last year (3.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP), so it's a little concerning that he showed up to camp with mechanical issues. Taillon was scheduled to throw a simulated game Monday, so he is at least healthy enough to throw at full strength, even though he has also dealt with calf tightness this spring. If all went well Monday, the plan is for Taillon to get into a Cactus League game this weekend.