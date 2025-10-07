Taillon will start Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Brewers on Wednesday, Marquee Sports Network report.

Taillon put together a strong outing against the Padres during the wild-card round, hurling four scoreless frames while surrendering two hits and striking out four. He'll be tasked with shutting down an offense that has racked up 24 hits in the first two games of the series in a must-win game for the Cubs at Wrigley Field. It's worth noting that Taillon could be on a short leash Wednesday given it's a win or go home situation for Chicago.