The Cubs selected Young from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Young has been outstanding in Triple-A this season, slashing .333/.431/.619 with 13 homers and 45 RBI through 205 plate appearances. He's recorded a hit in all but three of his games since the start of June and will now look to carry his momentum into the majors. With the Cubs searching for answers at first base, it's possible Young sees a good amount of playing time early on.