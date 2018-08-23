Cubs' Javier Baez: Launches three-run home run

Baez went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Tigers.

The Cubs entered the top of the ninth inning up by only two runs, but Baez broke the game open with his 26th home run of the season, a three-run shot off Victor Alcantara that made it 7-2. Baez has already set new career highs in home runs and RBI (92), as the 25-year-old has played like a legitimate MVP candidate this season.

