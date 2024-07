The Cubs selected Tinoco's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Tinoco was acquired from the Royals via trade and will go straight onto the major-league roster rather than report to Iowa. The 29-year-old reliever holds a career 4.58 ERA and 61:47 K:BB over 57 appearances at the major-league level. He allowed nine runs over 10 innings in a stint with the Rangers earlier this season.