Tinoco underwent UCL reconstruction surgery on his right arm Friday, Alex Krutchik of Fish on First reports.

The timeline for Tinoco's recovery is 13-to-14 months, which means the 30-year-old right-hander will miss the entire 2026 season while recovering from his UCL procedure. He's been on the Marlins' injured list since early June and was pulled off his throwing program in mid-August after suffering a setback during his throwing program. He appeared in 20 games out of the bullpen for the Marlins in 2025 and posted a 5.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and four saves (on six chances) across 19.1 innings.