The Marlins transferred Tinoco (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

A right forearm strain sent Tinoco to the injured list in early June. The 30-year-old reliever has been throwing since mid-June and is nearing a return to mound work, though his move to the 60-day IL will ensure he remains out until at least Aug. 5. His 40-man roster spot will be handed to Michael Petersen, who was acquired in a trade with Atlanta on Wednesday.