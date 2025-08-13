The Marlins shut Tinoco (forearm) down from throwing Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Tinoco wasn't bouncing back from a throwing session the way the team had hoped, so Miami has shut him down for the time being. A new timeline for the 30-year-old's recovery should emerge once the Marlins re-evaluate him, though there's a good chance his setback will delay his return until late August or September.