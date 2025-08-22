Tinoco (forearm) will undergo surgery to repair his right forearm flexor and is expected to miss most, or all, of the 2026 season, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Tinoco has been on the shelf since June 6 with a strained right forearm but was shut down from throwing Aug. 12. He'll require a procedure to fix his right forearm flexor. Tinoco will have the surgery in early September and could miss the entirety of the 2026 campaign. The 30-year-old ends the 2025 season with a 5.12 ERA and a 10:8 K:BB across 19.1 innings.