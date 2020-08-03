Lester allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out four across six innings Sunday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Lester got off to a shaky start, as he allowed a solo home run to Kevin Newman in the first inning. However, he settled in after and retired the final eight batters he faced to turn in his second strong outing of the season. Lester carries a 0.82 ERA into his third start of the season, though he has managed just five strikeouts across 11 innings. His next appearance is currently projected to come Friday at the Cardinals.