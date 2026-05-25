Cubs' Jordan Wicks: Drawing start Tuesday

Wicks will be the Cubs' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Wicks was recalled Sunday to take the roster spot vacated by the injured Edward Cabrera (finger) and will also slide into Cabrera's open rotation slot. The left-handed Wicks allowed a total of just one run over his last three starts at Triple-A Iowa, though that came with a 12:8 K:BB over 15 innings. Wicks is likely to get at least one additional start this weekend in St. Louis, though that could change if he fares poorly Tuesday.