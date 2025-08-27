Wicks tossed a scoreless eighth inning in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Giants.

Wicks was making his first MLB appearance since July 11, which was a much rougher outing in which he allowed six runs on 10 hits over three innings. The lefty was briefly called up from Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 19 to serve as the 27th man for a doubleheader, but he didn't see any game action. Wicks has struggled in the majors the last two seasons, and he'll likely see low-leverage work for however long he sticks with the Cubs this time around.