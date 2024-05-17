Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Merryweather (ribs/back) could start a throwing program Monday, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

The right-hander has been shut down since he suffered a rib stress fracture in his back in early April but is now ready to start up a throwing program. Merryweather will be eligible to return from the 60-day IL in early June but will likely require a bit more time before being ready to be reinstated.