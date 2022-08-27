Thompson (back) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Thompson has been on the injured list for a week due to lower-back tightness, and it's encouraging that he's already been cleared for mound work. The team will likely see how he feels after Saturday's throwing session prior to determining the next steps in his recovery process, but it's possible that he rejoins the Cubs following a relatively minimal IL stint.

