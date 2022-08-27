Thompson (back) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Thompson has been on the injured list for a week due to lower-back tightness, and it's encouraging that he's already been cleared for mound work. The team will likely see how he feels after Saturday's throwing session prior to determining the next steps in his recovery process, but it's possible that he rejoins the Cubs following a relatively minimal IL stint.
More News
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Lands on 15-day IL with back issue•
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Early exit against Brewers•
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Struggles in short start•
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Sharp effort for ninth win•
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Hit hard in loss•
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Sharp in eighth win•