Made is on the injured list at Low-A Myrtle Beach with elbow soreness but could return to game action later this month, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

A seven-figure signee as part of the Cubs' July 2, 2019 international signing class, Made is an excellent defensive shortstop, which should be his calling card as he moves up the ladder. He hit .272/.296/.366 with one home run, two steals, a 2.5 BB% and a 23.5 K% in 58 games as an 18-year-old at Low-A last season.