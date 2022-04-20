Made (elbow) debuted for Low-A Myrtle Beach on Sunday, starting at shortstop while going 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs in the club's 6-3 win over Augusta.

Made opened the season on Myrtle Beach's 7-day injured list with a sore right elbow, but he was on the shelf for just over the minimum amount of time before making his Low-A debut. The 19-year-old signed for $1.7 million in 2019 and profiles as a plus defender at shortstop, but he doesn't project to hit well enough to emerge as an everyday player in the majors.