Made was traded from the Cubs to the Nationals on Monday along with DJ Herz in exchange for Jeimer Candelario, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

A 20-year-old shortstop, Made has the defensive chops to play in the big leagues some day, but he hasn't shown much promise with the bat. Made hit .240/.328/.355 with three home runs and three steals in 70 games during a repeat of High-A as a 20-year-old.