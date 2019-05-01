Cubs' Kris Bryant: Late move to DH

Bryant is serving as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Angels because of mild hamstring soreness, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bryant was originally slated to start in left field while Kyle Schwarber was penciled in at DH, but the Cubs opted to make a late lineup swap. The fact the 27-year-old remains in the lineup at all indicates it's not a serious issue.

