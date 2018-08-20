Cubs' Kris Bryant: Slated to face live pitching

Bryant (shoulder) is expected to face live pitching in Detroit on Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After hitting off a tee without any complications in recent days, Bryant will step in against pitching for the first time since being placed on the disabled list in late July. If Bryant's left shoulder responds well to the swings, he could be cleared to play in simulated games or head out on a minor-league rehab assignment at some point later in the week.