Cubs' Kyle Ryan: Signs with Cubs
Ryan agreed to a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Wednesday, Al Yellon of Bleed Cubbie Blue reports.
Ryan will likely begin the upcoming season with Triple-A Iowa, which is the level where he spent a majority of his time in 2017. During 48 games with Toledo in the Tigers' system, he posted a 4.96 ERA and 1.82 WHIP, while holding a 39:27 K:BB in 45.1 relief innings. He did wind up seeing the mound on eight occasions with Detroit, but struggled mightily against major-league pitching.
More News
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...