Ryan agreed to a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Wednesday, Al Yellon of Bleed Cubbie Blue reports.

Ryan will likely begin the upcoming season with Triple-A Iowa, which is the level where he spent a majority of his time in 2017. During 48 games with Toledo in the Tigers' system, he posted a 4.96 ERA and 1.82 WHIP, while holding a 39:27 K:BB in 45.1 relief innings. He did wind up seeing the mound on eight occasions with Detroit, but struggled mightily against major-league pitching.