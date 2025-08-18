Cubs manager Craig Counsell indicated that Tucker will not start the second game of Monday's doubleheader and will receive multiple days off amid a slump, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Tucker came into Monday slashing .195/.333/.242 with one home run since the beginning of July and then went 0-for-4 in the first game of the twin bill. With Tucker expected to receive multiple days off to regroup, it should open up some playing time for rookie Owen Caissie.