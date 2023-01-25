Torrens signed Wednesday with the Cubs on a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to MLB spring training.

The Cubs will enter spring training with veterans Yan Gomes and Tucker Barnhart entrenched as the team's top two backstops, but Torrens could have an opportunity to break camp with the big club if Chicago elects to carry three catchers into Opening Day or if Gomes or Barnhart succumbs to an injury. Torrens logged 166 plate appearances in the big leagues with the Mariners in 2022, slashing .225/.283/.298 with three home runs, 15 RBI and 13 runs.