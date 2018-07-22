Farrell will take the mound for Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Farrell was selected to toe the rubber as the Cubs are in need of a sixth starter following Saturday's doubleheader. He was initially recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday as the 26th man, but he'll hang around with the big-league club at least until Monday's tilt. In 19 appearances for Chicago this season, Farrell has pieced together a 3.86 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across 28 innings.