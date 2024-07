Little will undergo an MRI on his injured left shoulder Friday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Little landed on the 15-day injured list just before the All-Star break and will now go through imaging to assess the severity of the damage. The left-handed reliever has put up a 3.46 ERA and 28:18 K:BB over 26 innings out of the Cubs' bullpen in 2024.