Little allowed an unearned run on a hit and two walks across two innings of relief in a 7-0 loss to the Brewers in the first game of Monday's doubleheader. He struck out four.

Making his first appearance in the majors since April 16, Little held his own and exhibited good swing-and-miss stuff. The big southpaw has struggled with command during his time with the Cubs, but if he can find the strike zone more consistently, he could emerge as a useful reliever due to his hard fastball from the left side. For now, Little figures to work in a low-leverage role while he's at the MLB level.